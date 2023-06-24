Bauchi Stakeholders to champion endowment funds for health insurance financing 

Stakeholders in the Bauchi State Ministry of Health, State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA), Sharia Commission and Bauchi State Orphans & Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA), Civil Society Organizations and Religious organizations in the state have reiterated their commitment to health insurance scheme to ensure its success.

The stakeholders promised to create awareness among the target audience who are the well-to-do individuals and corporate organizations in the state about the potentials of endowment funds which will be used for financing health premiums contributory schemes for the vulnerable population.

The stakeholders made the commitments at the end of a…