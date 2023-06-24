Benefits of low salt diet

I am a 55 -year old man. I want to know why we are asked to reduce our salt intake. Kindly let me know the benefits of a low salt diet.

Godwin (by SMS)

When you consume too much sodium, excess water is drawn into the bloodstream, increasing blood pressure and your chances of developing heart disease. A low-sodium diet not only helps control cardiovascular health, it benefits your health in a variety of other ways as well. With less sodium in your system, your kidneys don’t have to work as hard to remove excess fluid from the body. Too much salt can result in calcium loss from the bones. Lowering salt intake helps maintain bone strength. A low-sodium diet helps manage the…