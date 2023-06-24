Flood washes away bridge in Kwara community

Heavy downpour on Friday night in Odo-Ase community in the Oke Ero local government area of Kwara State has reportedly washed away the bridge linking the community with other parts of the state.

Also, the embankment of the Orisa Bridge in the area was washed away, amid ongoing construction of a new bridge at the same spot by the present administration in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has appointed a delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, to visit the Odo-Ase community in Oke Ero Local Government Area over the incident.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor on Saturday, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s…