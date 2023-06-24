Gov Inuwa extends tenure of Gombe varsity management by 6 months

Gombe State Governor, Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the extension of tenure of the Management of the Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo for six months with effect from 1st July, 2023.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, stated that the decision followed the expiration of the tenure at the end of June 2023.

The development is sequel to the need to facilitate smooth take over of the institution by the Lincoln University College, Malaysia as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.

Recall that Gombe…