‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu, Mr Onyebu Idoko, popularly known as Alaye.

It was gathered that the incident which happened in Mkpamute village on Thursday afternoon, had caused panic in the entire Enugu Ezike town.

The masked gunmen, who were in their dozens, were said to be conducting a road show when Alaye ran into them on his way to office.

It was gathered from villagers that the hoodlums operated freely in the area, and chanting that they were in charge of the area.

One of the villagers said that the hoodlums were on foot around Mkpamute Road…