My brother’s liver problem – Tribune Online

My 40- year-old brother who is currently recovering from a liver problem has been asked to avoid foods that can damage his Liver. Kindly let me know the types of foods he should avoid.

Dickson (by SMS)

Since the liver breaks down alcohol, excessive drinking can overload the liver, leading to liver inflammation, alcoholic hepatitis, or even liver cirrhosis. Therefore, it is important to avoid excessive alcoholic consumption. In addition, diets high in saturated and trans fats can contribute to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition characterized by the buildup of fat in the liver and should be avoided. Sugar-laden beverages like soda and fruit juices can…