Nigerian reacts as Okonjo-Iweala skips photo with President Tinubu at Paris summit

In a recent social media uproar, World Trade Organization Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, faced criticism from Nigerians for posting photos of herself with various presidents at the Paris Global Financial Summit while allegedly skipping a picture with Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu, alongside other world leaders, attended the summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

As the DG of the World Trade Organization, Okonjo-Iweala also participated in the summit and shared photos of herself with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, President Maky Sall of Senegal, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Hakainde Hichilema of…