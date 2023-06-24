Promoting peaceful environments to tame domestic violence

This piece was provoked by the trending Edo State case of the wife who was shot in the arm by her husband, for delaying the preparation of his meal. What an incredible punishment for a domestic “offence”. A case of deploying a sledge hammer to kill a fly, one may say. I’m still angry about the incident, and it provoked me to research for solutions to this marital menace called domestic violence. The quest here, like many others reactions on this case, is to proffer preventive measures to such situations.

Ours is a violent environment. Little misunderstanding often degenerates to hiccups and physical fights, without restraint.

There is no place that we cannot and we…