Unknown gunmen kidnap four in Bauchi

As activities of yet to be identified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers continue unabated in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State, not fewer than 4 people have been kidnapped while one person was injured in the area.
Reports have it that the gunmen attacked Gamji village where they went away with a businessman named Daniel demanding for ransom.
The gunmen were said to have invaded the village at about 8:40pm on Friday, shooting sporadically to scare people away which enabled them to get to Daniel, an Ibo Man who was believed to be their target.
The issues of kidnapping people in the area is becoming terrifying in recent times while efforts of government and other concerned…
Source: Nigerian Tribune