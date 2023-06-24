Unknown gunmen kidnap four in Bauchi

As activities of yet to be identified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers continue unabated in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State, not fewer than 4 people have been kidnapped while one person was injured in the area.

Reports have it that the gunmen attacked Gamji village where they went away with a businessman named Daniel demanding for ransom.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the village at about 8:40pm on Friday, shooting sporadically to scare people away which enabled them to get to Daniel, an Ibo Man who was believed to be their target.