Demolition: Court restrains Kano govt from demolishing building

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, presided over by Justice S.A. Amobeda, has restrained the Kano State Government from demolishing, revoking or trespassing buildings of Alhaji Saminu Shehu Muhammad at no. 41 and 43 Salanta along BUK Road.

It will be recalled that the Kano State Government recently marked some buildings at Salanta quarters for demolition, which the government considered illegal structures on public property, with the perimeter fences of most of the houses already destroyed.

However the defendants in suit number: FHC/KN/CS/160/2023 are the state’s Attorney General, state’s Solicitor General, Kano State Government, Kano State Bureau for Land Management,…