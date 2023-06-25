Fans defy heavy rain, besiege Civil Centre for Jumabee Inspires Concert 4

Despite heavy rain that disrupted arrangement and delayed the commencement of the Jumabee Inspires Concert for more than 10 hours, music lovers and fans of Jumabee stood in the rain as they watched some of Nigeria’s reining music artistes perform in style.

The show which held at the Civil Centre, Lokoja, the Kogi State capital drew heavy presence of security operatives as they ensured that safety of lives and property while the show lasted.

The show in its fourth season started very late due to the heavy downpour which wreaked havoc on the stage and disrupted the smooth run of the concert.

The show which was billed to start at 5:30 pm didn’t begin until 11 pm but the…