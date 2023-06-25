Gombe gov, Inuwa hails Gbajabiamila at 61

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as he clocks 61 ears today.

The governor, in a goodwill message, extolled the virtues of the former Speaker, describing him as a great patriot, truly progressive, and a distinguished leader who has brought to bear his academic, political, and legal acumen in his decades of service to the nation and contributing in deepening democracy to the admiration of all well-meaning Nigerians.

According to him, “On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I wish to join the family, friends, and associates of our amiable Chief of Staff to Mr. President as he turns…