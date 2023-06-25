Gov Otu calls for investigation into Cross River boat mishap

Governor Basset Otu of Cross River State has ordered an investigation into the cruise boat mishap involving 14 medical students at the popular Marina Resort in Calabar, the state capital.

Otu made the call on Saturday through a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche.

The governor, who expressed sadness that 3 of the medical students, who were in Calabar for the Nigeria Medical Students Games, were yet to be found, charged security and rescue agencies as well as local villagers involved in the operations to find the missing students and reunite them with their families.

Otu decried the safety standards at the resort, vowing that anyone…