Jesus Boy, One Spirit band push African culture, music through reggae music

Gospel reggae music star, Tamunoiduabia Okoseimiema popularly known as Jesus Boy has promised to keep using his music to propagate the African culture through reggae genre.

The singer who has evolved over the years as a talented, gifted as well as anointed singer and songwriter stated that his inspiration has been backed by will and passion for winning souls for Christ Jesus which became his top most priority.

Speaking about his career, which started professionally in 1999, he noted that he and his band have won various awards including Akonaki 1995; Best Soloist (RCCG) 1998; Best Artist of the Year (CMTV) 2000; Best Artist of the Year (Sound2Soul) 2003; Face of Charity Ambassador Award 2012,…