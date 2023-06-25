Kogi 2023: APC youth groups stage solidarity walk for Gov Bello, guber candidate

As efforts are on to ensure a hitch-free 2023 Eid-El Kabir celebrations, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operatives have been deployed all over the 20 Local government Areas of Bauchi State.

The Sector Command has, therefore, embarked on a one-week Special Operations for the 2023 Eid-El-Kabir Sallah Celebration in order to ensure a crash-free festival.

According to CC Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander of FRSC, the Special Operations is to run between Monday, 26th June — 1 July 2023 and it will be a 24/7 operation during which 1,010 Officers and Men as well as Special Marshalls have been deployed including 400 Volunteers comprising Roads Safety Youth Islamic Groups.

The…