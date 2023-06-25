Lagos: NDLEA intercepts 5,344kg imported

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted two imported consignments of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, with a combined weight of 5,344.1 kilograms along the Epe-Lekki corridor and at the Alfa beach, Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to Mr Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, the interceptions were made based on credible intelligence.

In a statement on Sunday, he mentioned that NDLEA operatives set up an ambush for a white truck carrying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 2,434.1kg along the Epe-Lekki expressway in the early hours of June 19th.

The statement explained that the truck driver abandoned the…