LASU lecturers, other workers mourn as university professor dies in car crash

A Professor of Mass Communication at the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, Olayiwola Oso, 67, is dead.

He died in an auto crash on Saturday night when he was returning to Abeokuta, Ogun State, from Delta State University, Abraka, where he had gone to supervise the thesis of a PhD student.

The Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies of LASU, Prof Sunday Olayinka Alawode, announced his passage on the faculty WhatsApp platform on Sunday.

According to him, it’s a rude shock that we lost Prof Muraino Olayiwola Oso to a car accident on Saturday even as we commiserate with Mummy Oso, the children and his entire family, the Communication family worldwide, LASU Community…