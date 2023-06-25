Major shake up in Army as COAS redeploys Theatre Commanders, GOCs, others

Barely 24 hours after assumption of office, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army (NA) to command, instructional and staff appointments across Army formations and units in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Sunday evening by Director of Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu

According to the statement, those affected in the exercise include some Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army Headquarters (AHQ) General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training…