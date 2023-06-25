Personnel, Other, Order – Tribune Online

Sample 1: “The senior military personnel was stopped and his official vehicle impounded over traffic contravention around Costain…” (Soldiers torture 12 LASTMA officers for arresting army chief over one-way, Vanguard online, 18 April, 2023)

The word that interests us is personnel which occurs in the following context: “the senior militarypersonnel.” It is remarkable that a single person (an army officer) is referred to as personnel. The point has been made repeatedly in this place that a single person does not and cannot constitute personnel. Personnel, let us note, are a body or group of workers in an organisation. To repeat, it is a misnomer to refer to a single…