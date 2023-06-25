PHOTOS: Former Orange seller, Ayomide, graduates from secondary school

Ayomide Adeoye, the former orange hawker, adopted by Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, after a viral video where he sang ‘You are worthy’ by Tope Alabi, has graduated from Avi-Cenna International School Lagos.

In a recent Instagram post, Comedian Woli Arole spoke about how the boy was helped through him.

“In 2019 I remember driving to ilaro to meet Ayo, a young orange seller that was singing @tope_alabi_ song.

“He went viral and I was lead to see him, I posted his video, raise money for him, people met him through me and from there Rev Mother Esther Ajayi of @love_of_christ_generation saw him and adopted him.

“Ayo just graduated from School naw, he’s proceeding his…