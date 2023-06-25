REA MD inspects 200KW solar hybrid mini-grid

The Managing Director (MD) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Ahmad Salihijo inspected a 200-kilowatt peak solar hybrid mini-grid project in Danchitagi Community, Lavun LGA, Niger State over the weekend.

The project, developed by PowerGen with 450kWh Li-ion batteries, is fully operational and currently serves over 700 users in the community.

After inspecting the project, the MD expressed that it was deployed under the Performance-Based Grant (PBG) program of the Solar Hybrid Mini Grid component of the Nigeria Electrification Project, funded by the World Bank.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the project’s impact on beneficiary communities and ensure…