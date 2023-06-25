Save us from gunmen, hoodlums, Anambra communities seek Soludo’s help

Some communities in Anambra state have cried out to the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo to save them from the hands of hoodlums, known as unknown gunmen who have threatened to wipe them out.

Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen terrorizing some communities in the state, have given them conditions on how to bury their family members and loved ones.

The hoodlums, according to the investigation, have threatened the families in Isseke and Azia communities not to allow more than 20 persons to attend any burial no matter the quality of the person being buried.

Also, none of the family members will involve any security personnel, otherwise, the person will not be buried.

Both…