Abdulrazaq’s special interventions will make KwaraPoly self-sustaining – Rector

The Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Dr Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, has hailed special interventions of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq aimed at making the state’s pioneer tertiary institution self-sustaining.

The Rector listed such special interventions by Governor Abdulrazaq including the 1,000-seat capacity Muhammed Alabi Lawal auditorium and the completion of the abandoned 880-room capacity TETFund hostel sited at the institution’s first roundabout.

He pointed out that the TETFund hostel, initiated by the administration of the late Governor Muhammed Lawal, was abandoned by the successive administrations of the former governor for 16 years, saying that Governor…