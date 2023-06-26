Akwa Ibom first lady advocates support, discourages stigmatisation of drug abuse victims

Wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Patience Eno, has advocated for adequate care and support for victims of drug abuse, emphasizing that it would facilitate proper rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Mrs Eno made this advocacy on Monday during the commemoration of the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Uyo.

She strongly condemns the stigmatization of individuals grappling with drug abuse, deeming it archaic and ineffective in curbing the menace. Instead, she believes that such stigmatization may exacerbate the condition of victims, leading to depression and even death.

As the Chairperson of the Akwa Ibom State Drug…