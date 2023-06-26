Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations, AATF partner to accelerate research into staple African crops

BILL & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations (Gates Ag One) and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) are to partner to strengthen research into improving staple crops grown by millions of African farmers.

AATF works across more than 20 countries in Eastern, Southern, and West Africa to develop innovations that address low agricultural productivity and support improved livelihoods for smallholder farmers.

For instance, AATF has released five new hybrid rice varieties adapted for African conditions that have increased yields from three tonnes per hectare to 10 tonnes per hectare.

AATF also coordinated a global partnership towards the development and release of…