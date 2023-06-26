CVA 2023: Over 10,000 consumers cast votes

WEEKS after the commencement of voting on the Consumers Value Awards 2023 portal, 10,000 consumers were said to have visited the site to cast votes in the 52 different categories of brands jostling for recognition as Best Value-For-Money brands.

The organisers, BrandXchange, in a statement, disclosed that the cement category had recorded over 500 consumers votes among the four brands listed in that category; Detergent category, 433 votes amongst eight brands listed; while the Toilet Cleaner category had 295 votes as two brands jostle for the award.

Speaking on the voting pattern, the Chief Executive Officer, BrandXchange, Akonte Ekine, expressed the delight at the growth…