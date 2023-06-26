Despite Gov Mbah’s order, Monday sit-at-home persists in Enugu

Despite an order of the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, canceling sit-at-home being observed every Monday in the southeastern state, shops and businesses still remain shut today.

Recall that Mbah, in a statement by his media team on June 3, cancelled the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), threatening to sanction any businesses or outlets obeying the proscribed group’s order in the state.

However, our reporter observed today that as of the time of filing this report, all markets are not operating while streets and motor parks remain deserted.

Also, schools, offices, banks, shops, supermarkets, including filling stations, hotels and other public…