Emir of Minna suspends Sallah Durbar over insecurity 

The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, has put on hold the forthcoming Eid el-Kabir durbar in his emirate to identify/ commiserate with the victims of bandits attacks and those still held in captivity.

Bosso, Shiroro, Paikoro, and Munya local government areas of Niger State which constitute parts of Minna Emirate have been witnessing attacks by bandits, with the latest being on Kaffin-Koro and adjoining communities in Paikoro LGA, where dozens of farmers abducted since March are still being held captive.

The Kimiyan Minna, Alhaji Yusuf Tanko Kuta, stated this on a Prestige early morning FM Radio Programme “Tsalle Daya”, that the emirate had concluded arrangements…