FG announces suspension of  work on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Ministry of Work and Housing has announced the suspension of construction activities on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as of Tuesday, July 27th, 2023 for easy passage of travellers during the Eid Kabir holiday,

Construction work is expected to resume on the expressway on July 2nd,2023.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos,

Engr. (Mrs) O. I. Kesha, on Monday.

“Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days ,the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related…