Further electricity hike may result in manufacturing recession, MAN warns

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that further increase in electricity tarrif as being proposed from July 1, might worsen the economic situation and force the manufacturing sector into recession.

MAN, in a statement issued by its Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, at the weekend, described as outrageous, the proposed electricity tariff hike, especially for manufacturing since energy already constitutes between 28 and 40 percent in the cost structure of the sector.

“Proposed electricity will increase production costs. Higher electricity tariff will directly increase the cost of production for manufacturers. Already, we have energy constituting…