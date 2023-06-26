Gbajabiamila, pragmatic administrator, Ajulo greets ex-speaker at 61

Renowned constitutional lawyer and rights activist Dr Kayode Ajulo OON has described the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as an exceptional politician, on his 61st birthday.

This is contained in a felicitation statement made available to the press by the lawyer on the occasion of Gbajabiamila’s birthday on Sunday.

“Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila CFR is a pragmatic public administrator who is not just a lawyer but a very great one at that. An exceptional, versatile, spectacular, and experienced lawmaker who believes in professionalism and is a good listener to people. These are the…