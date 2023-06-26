NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed resigns

The Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed has voluntarily resigned his appointment from the NUC.

His resignation takes effect from July, 2023.

Abubakar announced this at an event on Monday in Abuja to present a certificate of recognition for the establishment of Kogi State University Kabba, Kogi State to the Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Abubakar said even though he has more three years into his second tenure, he decided to voluntarily resign to return to classroom to continue lecturing at Bayero University, Kano where he was the Vice-Chancellor before his appointment as Executive Secretary of NUC by the former President Muhammadu…