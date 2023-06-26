Police deploy human, material resources for hitch-free celebration in Bauchi 

Bauchi State Police Command has stated that adequate human and material resources have been deployed to fortify security across the state before, during and after the Sallah celebration.

The deployment was in preparation for a hitch-free Eid-El Kabir celebration which necessitated the command to re-strategize the security disposition in the state.

The command also took into consideration, the possibility of miscreants and disgruntled elements of all descriptions who might want to leverage the occasion and perpetrate their nefarious activities.

“In view of this, the Command has hereby ordered massive deployment of conventional Police personnel as well as the tactical teams…