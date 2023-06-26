Police patrol vehicles must obey traffic rules, regulations

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered that all police patrol vehicles must obey traffic rules and regulations.

The Nigeria Police Force aims to strengthen the effectiveness of the leading internal security agency in the country to ensure the adequate protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

The directive was given by the Acting IGP during a strategic meeting with Squadron Commanders of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Special Protection Unit (SPU) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Acting IGP emphasized that the protection of lives, properties, and the maintenance of law and order are the primary duties of the police. In…