Bitter politics in Akeredolu’s Cabinet, Ondo YPP condemns division

The Ondo state chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has expressed concern over the division within the state Executive of Governor Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Goke Williams, who noted that major players have abandoned their primary duties and engaged in power play and bitter politics.

Williams said some members of the state Executive have been using government machinery to oil their political ambition while governance is currently on recess in the state

The statement read, “At its State Executive Council meeting in Akure, the Party noted that major players in the…