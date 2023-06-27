Covenant, 50 other Nigerian varsities make impressive outing in new rankings

At least 51 Nigerian Universities led by Covenant University, Ota, have made an impressive outing in the first Times Higher Education 2023 Sub-Saharan Africa rankings.

At a colourful unveiling event in Accra on June 26, Times Higher Education announced the results of its 2023 Sub-Saharan university rankings.

The event was attended by a delegation from Nigeria led by Professor Peter Okebukola, Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC).

Other members of the delegation are Dr. Noel Biodun Saliu, Deputy Executive Secretary (Academics) NUC, and Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun (member of NURAC representing the southwest zone). Vice-Chancellors of…