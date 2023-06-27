Eid-el-Kabir: Ogunsola Olusina felicitates with Muslims, distributes food palliative

As part of his commitment to the welfare of the people and in celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, Ogunsola Olusina, a seasoned philanthropist distributed rams, cows and some other food items with cash to the people of Oluyole federal constituency.

The distribution of the food items was done in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir which preaches love, unity and harmony.

During the distribution, Olusina told the beneficiaries that “the gesture is to ensure that the Muslims in our midst celebrate Eid with ease and utmost happiness.”

He also admonished the people to embrace the spirit of togetherness, giving, tolerance and service because, according to him, that is “the only thing we could do…