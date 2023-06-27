Eid-el-Kabir: Speaker Abbas, Soludo greet Muslims, preach unity

The Speaker of the Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Tuesday, congratulated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging Nigerians to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Hon. Abbas, in his Sallah message, urged the citizens to particularly use the occasion to pray for the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while calling for their spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide.

The Speaker enjoined citizens to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the Almighty Allah, by making sacrifices towards the development and growth…