Erelu Olusola Obada: The audacity of a patriot

THE Owa Obokun Adimula of ijésåland, Oba (Dr.) Adekunle Aromolaran, had been under pressure. A tremendously taxing one at that. Darts of disrespect were being discharged towards him by some politicians who were no longer able to count on his quiet and subtle support. A war of attrition was being waged against the Ijesa Kingdom and its people on account of the discomfort with the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland. In addition, the peace of Ijésåland was being vitiated. Everyone was tensive and there was tension everywhere. Everyone was on edge. Ijéså people felt like being under siege. People of all political persuasions were perplexed about what to do. There was bitterness…