House of Reps Speaker, Abbas, visits ex-President Buhari in London

In a surprising move, Tajudeen Abbas, the recently elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, paid a visit to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Monday, June 27.

Abbas, who emerged as the winner of the Speaker’s position on Tuesday, June 13, secured victory after amassing an impressive 181 votes. The declaration was made following an individual voice-voting exercise conducted by the Clerk on the floor of the house.

The newly appointed Speaker wasted no time in assembling his team, as he announced 33 new appointments on the same day. Among these appointments, Leke Bayeiwu, a seasoned journalist from Punch Newspaper, was chosen as Abbas’s Chief…