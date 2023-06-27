Ido community lauds Rotary club over provision

The people of Ido Community in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State have lauded the leadership and members of the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Ologuneru for providing a borehole facility in their locality.

During the official commissioning of the project, the residents of the community expressed their gratitude, stating that the borehole would go a long way to alleviating the water problem being faced by them.

The project was commissioned by the community leader, Onido of Ido, Oba Muritala Gbolagade Gbadewola I, and the District Governor, District 9125, Goddy Nnadi, who was represented by the Assistant Governor, Dayo Odetola.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the…