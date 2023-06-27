Imbibe virtues of love, obedience, sacrifice, Gov Bago urges Muslims

As Muslim Ummah celebrate Eid-El-Kabir world over, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has urged them to imbibe the virtues of love, obedience, and sacrifices as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (A.S).

In a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor stressed the significance of Eid-El-Kabir to Muslims and called on them to use the occasion to deepen their faith and submission to the will of Allah.

He noted the economic difficulties occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy and appealed to the people to show understanding and confidence in the present administration at all levels as efforts are being made to roll out palliatives to cushion…