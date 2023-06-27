Nigerian Armed Forces committed to end nation’s insecurity — CDS

The Chief of General Start, CDS Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa on Monday assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed to combating the multi-faceted security challenges facing the country as mandated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and restoring total peace to the country immediately.

Gen Musa gave the assurance in Abuja when led other Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Intelligence on a familiarization tour visit to the Ministry of Defence Headquarters.

He however solicited the total support of the members of the general public towards achieving the mandate given to the Nation’s Security Forces.

While pointing out that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was a discipline…