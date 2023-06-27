Oyo APC calls for prayers in support of Tinubu, global peace

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is urging Nigerians, particularly Islamic faith adherents, to utilize the sacred period of Eid-el-Adha to seek increased wisdom and guidance from Allah for the nation’s leaders, enabling them to move the country forward.

Eid-el-Adha is celebrated globally on the tenth day of the last month of the Islamic (Hijrah) calendar, following the completion of possession rites on Mount Arafat by pilgrims on Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

In a special Eid, message conveyed through a statement issued in Ibadan by the Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC implores Muslims to embrace the spirit of faithfulness, altruism, and love for humanity as…