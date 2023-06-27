Peaceful Celebration in Nasarawa sacrosanct –NSCDC

The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nasarawa State Command, Abbas Bappa Muhammed said the command has approved the deployment of 2,875 Officers and Men of the State Command to provide Security during this year’s Sallah celebration in the state.

He also assured that this year’s peaceful Salah celebration is sacrosanct.

The commandant said it was in line with the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi’s directives to ensure a hitch-free Eid el-Fitr celebrations across the Country.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Victor Jerry and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, the State…