Startling revelations on how syndicate allegedly connived to sell neighbour’s toddler for N800,000 in Delta

Suspected five members of child trafficking syndicate who were arrested by Delta State Police Command have spoken on how the idea was mooted by one of them in the guise of taking the toddler to a childless woman for upbringing.

The suspects were arrested after they had connived to steal a three-year-old toddler, Abubakar (surname withheld), from his mother, who is a neighbour, with the intention of selling him for N800,000.

They were identified as Suleiman Mohammed, aged 38; Mohammed Isah, 35; Ibrahim Sani, 23; Kabiru Ibrahim, 52; and Abubakar Mohammed, a 32-year-old cripple.

It was gathered that the child was taken to a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State from Abraka in Asaba by one of…