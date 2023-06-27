Tinubu will honour South Korea’s invitation for state visit – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured the South Korean government that President Bola Tinubu will visit the country on a state visit ahead of the Africa-Korea summit in 2024.

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola on Monday said he stated this on Monday when he received a delegation from the Republic of Korea led by the Special Envoy to the President, Jang Sungmin, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

On May 29, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol invited Tinubu to visit the Asian country as a way to boost relations between the two countries.

Assuring the delegation of Tinubu’s willingness to honour the invitation…