We‘II encourage youths to embrace agribusiness for food security —Oyebanji

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has said his government would put all machinery in motion to encourage youths in the state to engage in agricultural business, to help boost the state economy and the food security agenda of his administration.

The governor, who stated this while on a working tour of some agricultural projects in Ado- Ekiti, said he was impressed with the resolve of some youths to embrace agriculture full time, stressing that one day, they too would become employers of labour.

The project sites visited by the governor included the Livestock Development Centre, which provides platform for the Ekiti Broiler Production Scheme; A-Bamsil industrial factory, a…