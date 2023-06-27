We’ll grant quick access to single-digit loans for MSMEs — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the Federal Government has a plan to urgently ensure quick access to single-digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible.

According to him, this is in recognition of the role of Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in growing the nation’s economy.

The vice president made the disclosure on Tuesday in a message to mark the 2023 World Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day.

Shettima stated: “On this World MSME Day, the government of President Tinubu recognizes the vital role that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting…