Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN – Tribune Online

• Born on June 28, 1963 in Lagos at Island Maternity Hospital into the family of Ademola Fashola, a former journalist with the Daily Times of Nigeria, and Olufunke Agunbiade, a nurse.

• He is a Nigerian lawyer and politician who served as federal minister of Works and Housing of Nigeria from 2019 to 2023. He previously served as minister of Power, Works and Housing from 2015 to 2019. He also served two terms as governor of Lagos State from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2015.

• He was called to the Nigerian Bar as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in November 1988 after completing the professional training programme at the Nigerian Law…